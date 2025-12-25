Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,398 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the November 30th total of 24,760 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 114,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE: WIA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current real income while preserving real capital. The fund strives to achieve its objective by investing primarily in inflation-linked debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as inflation-linked bonds issued by supranational organizations and corporate issuers. By focusing on instruments that adjust principal and interest payments in line with inflation, WIA aims to protect investors’ purchasing power over time.

Since its initial public offering in December 2007, the fund has employed a flexible, research-driven approach to managing duration, sector allocation and credit exposure.

