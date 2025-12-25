GHO (GHO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $647.91 Thousand

GHO (GHO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, GHO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GHO token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHO has a market capitalization of $301.70 million and approximately $647.91 thousand worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87,550.03 or 1.00157276 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,302.28 or 0.99799230 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GHO

GHO launched on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 495,256,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. The official message board for GHO is lenster.xyz/u/gho.

GHO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 495,256,817.617825. The last known price of GHO is 0.99916694 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $618,409.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.