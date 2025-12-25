Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS) Short Interest Update

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,679 shares, an increase of 936.3% from the November 30th total of 2,864 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YAAS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Youxin Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Youxin Technology Price Performance

About Youxin Technology

NASDAQ YAAS opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Youxin Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

