Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $44.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.8333.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. Steven Madden has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 105,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

