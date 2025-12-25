Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,943,561 shares, a growth of 758.6% from the November 30th total of 226,362 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,925,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,925,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vor Biopharma

Insider Transactions at Vor Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $7,666,646.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,906.56. This represents a 94.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 75,262 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,549,123.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,423,659 shares in the company, valued at $48,219,330.33. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,674,800 shares of company stock worth $49,516,960. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOR opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.