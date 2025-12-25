Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Stake Boosted by Sagace Wealth Management LLC

Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

