Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE:EHAB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.08 million. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Enhabit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 115,456 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

