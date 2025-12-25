Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

