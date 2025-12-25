Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 382.5% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 741,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.78%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 107.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, Mrs.

