Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Issues Earnings Results

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

Microwave Filter stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Microwave Filter has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters.

