Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Issues Earnings Results

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Microwave Filter Stock Performance
Microwave Filter stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Microwave Filter has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.
Microwave Filter Company Profile
