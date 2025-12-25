Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 430.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,589 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,550,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,976 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,079,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,404 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,263,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 954,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,316,000.

FENI stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

