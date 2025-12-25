Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Purchased by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 4.2% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after buying an additional 385,927 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $22.41.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

