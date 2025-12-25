Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 96,736 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,736 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,447 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidity Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Katharin S. Dyer sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $259,157.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,809.90. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $457,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,355.84. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $789,759. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

