Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 50.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) traded down 50.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.69 and last traded at GBX 9. 433,062,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,958% from the average session volume of 10,671,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.
