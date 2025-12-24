Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,758 shares, a growth of 723.7% from the November 30th total of 1,306 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXEEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rexel in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rexel Price Performance

Rexel Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. Rexel has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Rexel is a global distributor specializing in electrical supplies and services for residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes wiring, lighting, automation and control systems, energy management solutions, safety equipment and renewable energy products. Rexel supports its customers with technical expertise, digital tools and value-added services such as inventory management, project management and on-site support.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Rexel operates in more than 25 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

