Short Interest in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Declines By 99.2%

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 2,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ – Free Report) by 22,666.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 2.05% of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

XOMZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis. This ETF is intended for experienced investors who understand the risks of inverse ETFs, including daily resetting and compounding effects, and who actively manage their positions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.