Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 2,381 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised Shoprite to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shoprite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRGHY

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shoprite Company Profile

Shares of SRGHY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

(Get Free Report)

Shoprite Holdings Limited, trading in the form of American Depositary Receipts under the symbol SRGHY on the OTC Markets, is the largest food retailer on the African continent. Headquartered in Brackenfell, South Africa, the company operates a diversified portfolio of supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. Its retail network serves both urban and rural markets with a focus on affordability, quality fresh produce and a broad range of everyday household items.

The company’s core retail brands include Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave and OK Furniture, each tailored to specific market segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.