Short Interest in Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) Increases By 976.8%

Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 275,230 shares, an increase of 976.8% from the November 30th total of 25,561 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 735,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Reading International Price Performance

RDI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,216. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,815,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 312,535 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Reading International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reading International presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Reading International, Inc (NASDAQ: RDI) is a diversified entertainment and real estate company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company's principal operating arm is Reading Cinemas, a chain of multiplex movie theaters serving audiences in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Reading Cinemas locations feature a mix of mainstream and independent film programming, premium large-format screens, special event presentations and concession services designed to enhance the customer experience.

In addition to its exhibition business, Reading International maintains a real estate development and management division focused on retail, office and mixed-use properties.

