Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently:

12/19/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2025 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/3/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00.

11/1/2025 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 239,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,514. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,863 shares of company stock worth $1,396,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.