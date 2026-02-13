Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases By 150.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 130,448 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the January 15th total of 52,027 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 323.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMW stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

