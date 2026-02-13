iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI) Short Interest Update

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,580 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 62,995 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,146 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 72,146 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALI was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

