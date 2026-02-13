iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 24.33% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps. AGRH was launched on Jun 22, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

