Verbio (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Trading Up 97.8% – Here’s What Happened

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 97.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verbio in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Verbio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VBVBF

Verbio Stock Up 97.8%

About Verbio

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

(Get Free Report)

Verbio AG is a Germany-based renewable energy company focused on the production and sale of biofuels and biogas. The company’s core activities include the manufacturing of bioethanol from agricultural feedstocks such as grain and straw, the processing of rapeseed oil into biodiesel, and the upgrading of biogas into biomethane for injection into natural gas networks. In addition to liquid and gaseous fuels, Verbio produces animal feed and pellets, leveraging by-products from its biofuel plants.

Operating a network of production facilities across Germany—including sites in Leipzig, Schwedt, Zörbig, Neubrandenburg and Pinnow—Verbio serves industrial and utility customers throughout Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.