Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 225 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

Adacel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies is an Australia-based company specializing in advanced air traffic management solutions and simulation systems for civil and military aviation. The company develops, integrates and supports a range of software and hardware products designed to improve safety, efficiency, and training outcomes in air traffic control (ATC) operations. Adacel’s core offerings include its Aurora suite of ATC automation tools, which provide flight data processing, conflict detection, coordination and surveillance data fusion for both tower and en route centers.

In addition to live ATC automation systems, Adacel supplies high-fidelity simulation products under its MaxSim and DMX brands.

