Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM):

12/22/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

12/8/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/7/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was given a new $189.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/4/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/2/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/26/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

11/9/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

