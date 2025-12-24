Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordson (NDSN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN):

12/23/2025 – Nordson had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Nordson had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2025 – Nordson was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

12/12/2025 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Nordson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2025 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2025 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Get Nordson Corporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,200. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.