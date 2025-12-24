Jamf (JAMF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Jamf had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Jamf had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – Jamf had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/3/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2025 – Jamf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Jamf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

10/30/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – Jamf was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.05 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

10/29/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/29/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.05 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Jamf had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/29/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,564.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

