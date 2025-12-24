Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 224 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 10,121 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AZMTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,269. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS: AZMTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large?scale gold and base metal deposits in Quebec. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with an emphasis on underexplored greenstone belts in the Abitibi region and the James Bay territory.

Azimut’s exploration model combines detailed geological mapping, multi?disciplinary geophysical surveys and systematic geochemical sampling to generate high?potential targets.

