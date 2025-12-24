Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,797 shares, an increase of 1,093.8% from the November 30th total of 5,344 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,646,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,646,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.5%

Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 141,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace operating primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through its flagship consumer-facing website and mobile applications, the company connects private buyers and sellers with franchised and independent motor dealers. It facilitates the listing of new and used vehicles, offering rich multimedia adverts that include photos, video walk-arounds, and detailed specifications.

In addition to its core marketplace, Auto Trader provides a suite of value-added services for both consumers and dealer partners.

