Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 340 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 79,267 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., commonly known as Bank Leumi, is one of Israel’s largest banking and financial services groups. Established in 1902 as the Anglo-Palestine Company, the bank played a foundational role in the economic development of Mandatory Palestine and, later, the State of Israel. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Bank Leumi operates under the supervision of the Bank of Israel and maintains a network of domestic branches alongside a growing digital banking platform.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and global banking services.

