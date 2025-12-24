Short Interest in Beacon Selective Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BSR) Drops By 84.2%

Beacon Selective Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 71 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 449 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Beacon Selective Risk ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. Beacon Selective Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

About Beacon Selective Risk ETF

The Beacon Selective Risk ETF (BSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, specifically from Vanguard, seeking capital appreciation by investing in US equities while attempting to minimize losses in volatile markets. The fund utilizes a potential risk mitigation strategy to exit specific sectors into fixed-income securities. BSR was launched on Apr 17, 2023 and is managed by Sammons Enterprises.

