Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,295 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 8,946 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 95,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,945. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

