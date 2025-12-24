Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $16.5550. Chow Tai Fook shares last traded at $16.5550, with a volume of 593 shares traded.

Chow Tai Fook Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

About Chow Tai Fook

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region’s largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook’s product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

