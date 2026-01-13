Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 179266094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 12.5%

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.