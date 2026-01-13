Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.4650. Approximately 52,248,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 49,781,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,272,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,032. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 307,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 3,316.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,970,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

