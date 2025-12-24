JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,122.78 and traded as low as GBX 1,105. JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,120, with a volume of 316,479 shares.
JPMorgan American Trading Down 0.4%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,080.59. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.65.
JPMorgan American Company Profile
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.
Key points:
Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.
Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.
Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.
Why invest in this trust
The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.
