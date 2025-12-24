Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

Mint Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities. It offers its solutions through a network of ATMs, payment processing platforms, and branded card products. The company was formerly known as Mint Technology Corp. and changed its name to The Mint Corporation in August 2013.

