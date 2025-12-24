Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,981. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 162.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.