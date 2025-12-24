Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $17.53. Southwest Georgia Financial shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Southwest Georgia Financial Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

About Southwest Georgia Financial

Southwest Georgia Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Reidsville, Georgia. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, families and businesses across the southwestern region of the state through its network of branch offices and digital platforms.

Southwest Georgia Bank’s product offerings include personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit programs, along with consumer lending products that cover home mortgages, home equity lines and installment loans.

