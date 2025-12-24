Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.28 and traded as low as GBX 3.20. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 7,831 shares changing hands.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (5.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.05% and a negative net margin of 117.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI

