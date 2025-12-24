Richard Cohen Sells 25,861 Shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Richard Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,632.08. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ondas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,807,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,266,120. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth about $564,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

