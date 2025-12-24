Richard Cohen Sells 25,861 Shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2025

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDSGet Free Report) Director Richard Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,632.08. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ondas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,807,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,266,120. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth about $564,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.