Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Financial Review

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 IAC 1 3 10 0 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

IAC has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and IAC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $70,000.00 1.49 -$7.89 million N/A N/A IAC $3.81 billion 0.75 -$539.90 million ($2.73) -14.62

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A IAC -8.27% -4.61% -3.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAC beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

