FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Director Sells $73,340.16 in Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Bingham sold 8,608 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $73,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FCEL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,959. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.14. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 194.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 566,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,348,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 385,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

