FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Director Sells $73,340.16 in Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Bingham sold 8,608 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $73,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FuelCell Energy Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of FCEL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,959. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.14. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.
View Our Latest Analysis on FCEL
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.
The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.