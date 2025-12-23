Insider Selling: Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells 4,914 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 404,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,337.40. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Monday, October 20th, Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 3,184,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

More Maplebear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Maplebear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: several reports note the stock rebounded quickly after the story surfaced, with investors emphasizing Maplebear’s growth prospects over the short-term PR hit. This investor resiliency likely helped lift the share price. Instacart’s Pricing Tests Spark Backlash… But Investors Didn’t Care

Market reaction: several reports note the stock rebounded quickly after the story surfaced, with investors emphasizing Maplebear’s growth prospects over the short-term PR hit. This investor resiliency likely helped lift the share price. Positive Sentiment: Company action: Maplebear announced it is ending AI-driven item price tests and will stop allowing retailers to run those experiments — a swift move that reduces ongoing consumer and regulatory risk and reassures stakeholders. Instacart ends AI-driven price experiments after criticism

Company action: Maplebear announced it is ending AI-driven item price tests and will stop allowing retailers to run those experiments — a swift move that reduces ongoing consumer and regulatory risk and reassures stakeholders. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed: General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares at about $45.21 (?$222k). The sale reduced her position by ~1.2% and is small relative to her remaining holdings, so it’s not an obvious red flag but is being noted by the market. SEC filing: SEC Form 4 — Morgan Fong

Insider sale disclosed: General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares at about $45.21 (?$222k). The sale reduced her position by ~1.2% and is small relative to her remaining holdings, so it’s not an obvious red flag but is being noted by the market. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Reputational and regulatory risk: multiple outlets documented that the algorithmic price tests led to different shoppers paying different prices for identical items, prompting consumer pushback and scrutiny that could attract regulators, retailers or class-action attention — a potential near-term headwind. Instacart scraps AI pricing tests after backlash over grocery price swings

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.