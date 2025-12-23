John Gill Acquires 12,500 Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) Director John Gill acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,250. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altimmune Stock Down 3.4%

ALT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 4,427,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,925. The firm has a market cap of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.03. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 419,575.00%.The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Altimmune by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

