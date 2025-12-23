Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Acquires 2,168 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $10,796.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 151,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,932.16. This represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of UUU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 18,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,632. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.26. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.46% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

