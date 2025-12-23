Cynthia Lucchese Acquires 1,784 Shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Lucchese acquired 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,946.70. This trade represents a 23.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $100.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,881,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,917,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,551,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,561 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Board refresh and cooperation with an investor: CooperCompanies appointed Walter M. Rosebrough Jr. to the Board effective Jan. 3, 2026 and entered a cooperation agreement with activist/long-term investor Browning West. The move commits the company to consider additional board refreshment (including a medical?tech director) and may reduce governance uncertainty while aligning a large investor with management. That can support confidence in strategic changes and long?term value creation. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares at an average $84.06 on Dec. 22, increasing her stake ~23%. Insider purchases are typically viewed positively by investors as a signal of confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC Filing: Director Purchase

Insider buying: Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares at an average $84.06 on Dec. 22, increasing her stake ~23%. Insider purchases are typically viewed positively by investors as a signal of confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party coverage and context: Market summaries (Quiver/other outlets) highlight the board appointment, cooperation agreement, and broader insider buying activity; they also note mixed analyst views and recent revenue trends. This corroborates the items above but doesn’t add materially new catalysts beyond confirming investor and media attention. QuiverQuant: CooperCompanies Appoints Walt Rosebrough

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

