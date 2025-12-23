Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) President Sells 3,048 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $274,380.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 579,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,148,766.04. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Heath Tarbert sold 1,300 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $117,130.00.

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE CRCL traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. 9,334,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,173,600. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14.

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $530,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,624,000 after buying an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,299,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,271,000 after acquiring an additional 959,309 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

