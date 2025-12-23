David Michael Clark Sells 25,642 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $363,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,427.30. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $282,073.00.

On Monday, November 24th, David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $258,994.30.

On Tuesday, November 4th, David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $243,864.93.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD remained flat at $14.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,892,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Amicus Therapeutics

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

