Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 150,000 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $2,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 298,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,745.70. This trade represents a 33.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 22nd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 200,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208,000.00.

LUNR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,038,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 27.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 56.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 416,337 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

